ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Corporate and fiduciary services provider Ocorian has enhanced its Guernsey offering with the acquisition of Trust Corporation International, subject to regulatory approval.

Trust Corporation specialies in proactive planning, wealth administration and corporate services. The acquisition enhances Ocorian's ability to provide a comprehensive service offering to private clients and international corporates in Guernsey alongside its existing fund administration service.

Frederik van Tuyll, Chairman and CEO at Ocorian, said the acquisition was a strategic investment in Guernsey alongside Ocorian's core and complementary service lines.

"It is tremendously good news that Trust Corporation International's dedicated teams will be joining Ocorian," he said. "Our combined capabilities and expertise will result in a powerful full service offering in Guernsey from our team of over 160 professionals."

Michael Betley, CEO at Trust Corporation, said: "Joining Ocorian is an endorsement of the quality of our team. It is business as usual for us and we will continue to treat our clients as partners, building on our long term, solid relationships. We are delighted we will be able to provide a broader range of relevant, high quality services in global locations to our clients and are looking forward to working with everyone at Ocorian."

Nick Cawley, Head of UK/Ireland & Global Private Clients Service at Ocorian added: "Trust Corporation's business is highly complementary to our existing offering and we share a desire to find the right solutions to meet our clients' needs. Our proactive and collaborative approach coupled with our certain delivery means both Trust Corporation's and Ocorian's clients can look to the future with confidence."

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.