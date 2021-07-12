ARTICLE

Guernsey fund and trust company MJ Hudson has extended its data & analytics services by acquiring Guernsey risk management and reporting automation specialist Clarus Risk.

Clarus operates chiefly in the RegTech area of the FinTech sector and was named to the RegTech100 in September 2020. The current AUM of products on its platform totals c. £10bn.

Founded in 2011, Clarus' alternative asset fund manager and investor clients accessed risk and regulatory risk reporting services as a managed service, or via software as a service, through a customisable dashboard environment.

Clarus Founder and Managing Director Max Hilton and his team have all joined MJ Hudson as part of the acquisition, and the intention is to expand the team of quant engineers and risk professionals and extend operations to London. The firm will trade under the name MJ Hudson Quantitative Solutions.

Mr Hilton said: “I have known and worked alongside the senior team at MJ Hudson for a number of years and have been impressed with the business they have built. The company's continued focus on the research and development of data-driven analytical tools, as well as its proven ability to attract blue-chip clients for these products and services makes MJ Hudson the perfect home for our growing and evolving product set.”

Odi Lahav, COO and head of MJ Hudson's Data & Analytics division said Clarus' FinTech business model fit well into MJ Hudson's current product suite.

“Its forward-looking strategic objectives – to offer comprehensive technology focused solutions to asset managers and institutional investors – are fully aligned with ours,” he added. “With the addition of Clarus, we can now offer clients enhanced levels of transparency, reporting and analytical solutions across the critical areas of their business. Max and the senior Clarus team also bring a wealth of technology and quantitative skills to the group and will form part of our research and innovation platform.”

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

