ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Guernsey Finance is inviting applications from students who are keen to find an intern position over the summer holidays.

The chosen recipient will help the promotional agency for Guernsey's financial services industry carry out a survey for the United Nations Financial Centres for Sustainability's annual assessment programme. The position is available for one month, during August 2021.

While students studying at university would be most suited to the role, a high-quality sixth-form student would be considered. The internship would most suit those studying finance, economics or politics, however students studying other subjects who believe they can demonstrate their suitability for the role at interview are also welcome to apply.

Ideally, the chosen candidate will be proficient in the following:

Familiar with excel;

Confident to conduct interviews and surveys and liaise with stakeholders;

Familiar with financial institutions;

Attention to detail for completion of survey;

Enthusiasm for green finance is helpful.

“This is a really exciting position for a student who is interested in green finance and is a confident individual who would be happy to engage stakeholders to take part in the survey,” said Guernsey Green Finance Manager Stephanie Glover. “Guernsey Finance is a great place to work, we have a small and friendly team and the work is varied, offering real hands-on office experience.”

Rupert Pleasant, Chief Executive at Guernsey Finance, added: “We recognise how important it is to offer today's students the chance to see at first hand the exciting on offer within Guernsey's diverse financial services sector. We look forward to hearing from interested parties.”

To apply, please email stephanie@weareguernsey.com.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.