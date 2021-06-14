Guernsey has further cemented its position as a leader in the green finance space with the publication of a practitioner's guide to impact investing and sustainability.

Produced in conjunction with Innovest Advisory, a specialist impact advisor to the private funds industry and the private wealth sector, the guide provides an introduction to the key concepts and terminology used by the impact and sustainable investment industry.

It also provides guidance to private wealth professionals on how to engage clients around sustainability issues and introduces the concept of impact measurement and its importance in providing confidence to practitioners and clients when undertaking an impact journey.

Justin Sykes, managing director of report author Innovest Advisory, said the guide is a useful tool for practitioners who want to introduce their clients to the concept of sustainable investing.

"We understand that it can be difficult for investment professionals to introduce the concept of sustainable and impact investing. We hope that this guide will enable them to start having those conversations with their clients and identify investment opportunities that are truly sustainable.

"The guide outlines the various stages of the process, from identifying the drivers behind a family's aspirations to achieving meaningful impact, to creating a strategy and framework right through to the execution of the strategy and measuring its impact."

Stephanie Glover, Green Finance Manager at Guernsey Finance, said: "This is a great development and demonstrates Guernsey's position as a thought leader in green and impact investing as well as a commitment to sustainability that runs across the board in Guernsey's financial services sector.

"This report will help to educate private wealth practitioners and family offices on impact investing and sustainability both in Guernsey and across the globe."

You can access the report here: Impact Investing and Sustainability | We Are Guernsey

The report is the latest in a suite of educational materials which Guernsey Finance has produced together with industry professionals in Guernsey.

These include the report: Governance and Sustainability - a guide to private wealth structures for single and multiple family offices, developed with Hodson & Co Limited, which you can access here: Governance and Sustainability - A guide to private wealth structures for single and multiple family offices | We Are Guernsey

Guernsey Finance has also produced Sustainable Investing for Private Wealth and Family Offices - Guidance to developing sustainable trust deeds, which was developed with Ogier and can be accessed here: Sustainable Investing for Private Wealth and Family Offices | We Are Guernsey

