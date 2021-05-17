ARTICLE

The second Guernsey Sustainable Finance Week brings together policy makers and experts from across the globe, demonstrating the island's position as a leader in sustainable finance.

WE ARE GUERNSEY – through Guernsey Green Finance – in association with the United Nations' Finance Centres for Sustainability Global Network, is hosting a packed programme of physical and virtual events, based in Guernsey, covering the role of investment funds, private wealth and insurance in helping to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and mitigate climate change.

A mix of panel discussions and keynote speeches from thought leaders and industry professionals will explore financing sustainability against the backdrop of COP26 later in 2021.

WE ARE GUERNSEY Green Finance Manager Stephanie Glover said Guernsey was proving its status as a leader in sustainable finance by exploring just how many different areas of the finance industry can make a contribution.

"Guernsey's commitment to sustainable finance started with looking at investment funds and introducing the Guernsey Green Fund regime. We have been recently examining the role of private wealth in financing sustainability and Guernsey is pushing forward by exploring where the insurance sector can play a part," she said. "Guernsey aims to lead and educate others in positive change and this event will demonstrate that by covering a range of sectors. We hope that delegates across a range of industries will find the sessions useful and informative to them and their businesses."

The inaugural event in 2020 was moved exclusively online last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so WE ARE GUERNSEY Chief Executive Rupert Pleasant is looking forward to welcoming stakeholders to physical sessions this year as well as pushing the event out to a global audience.

"The strategy taken in Guernsey in response to the pandemic means the island is Covid-free, so we are delighted to be able to host three physical events for firms in the island while also being able to welcome delegates from around the world attending online," he said.

The three main days of events (8-10 June) are being sponsored by Carey Olsen, Cazenove Capital and Aon respectively, and supporting firms will also hold their own fringe events throughout the week.

Tuesday 8 June will focus on the key drivers in public policy, future regulations around sustainability, and in relation to sustainable portfolios, the decision-making process and impact of reporting and measurement requirements.

Wednesday 9 June will examine the motivation of the owners and drivers of private capital, looking specifically at the impact of family offices on sustainable investing.

Thurs 10 June will focus on the insurance industry and how insurance helps mitigate the impact of climate change through climate funding, resilience and adaption.

WE ARE GUERNSEY Green Finance Manager Stephanie Glover



Guernsey is strongly committed to the sustainable finance agenda as a member of UN FC4S, the Network for Greening the Financial System and the UN's Sustainable Insurance Forum.

More information on each day is available on the events page of our website.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

