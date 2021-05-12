ARTICLE

WE ARE GUERNSEY has produced a new guide to private wealth structures for single and multiple family offices.

Developed in collaboration with Hodson & Company Limited, the report aims to aid the movement towards sustainable family offices and investment practices. It examines ways in which sustainability objectives can be incorporated into investment strategies and structures for sustainable investing.

It also looks at how creating a sustainability framework is useful for effective decision making, why investment powers should be aligned with fiduciary responsibilities and processes for alternative investment dispute resolution.

Guernsey is a leader in green and sustainable finance. The island's dedicated initiative, Guernsey Green Finance, was established in 2018 as a body through which Guernsey Finance as a promotional agency delivers its strategic commitment to sustainable finance. As part of its strategic commitment to sustainability, Guernsey Finance has committed to publishing a series of publications helping to support the development of sustainable practices in the private wealth sector.

The island has also been servicing, administering and managing private wealth for more than 50 years and has a well-earned reputation for expertise in servicing family offices.

WE ARE GUERNSEY Green Finance Manager Stephanie Glover said that private wealth and family offices investing in sustainability is vital to meeting the challenges of climate change.

She said: "Our aim for this guide is to encourage family offices to consider how they can bring in sustainable strategies and practices and we are optimistic that this will help to channel capital from the private wealth sectors to drive action on climate change."

WE ARE GUERNSEY Chief Executive Rupert Pleasant added: "The importance of good governance is well understood in Guernsey, and we hope that this guide will help family offices to extend their governance practices to build in sustainability."

Hodson & Company Ltd Founder Peter Hodson said the guide focuses on the need to consider sustainability investing as an integral part of the investment strategy for family offices and private wealth structures.

"Sustainability investing is the new frontier facing trustees and family offices when considering their fiduciary responsibilities to protect the interests of beneficiaries within the context of threats to the environment and the social fabric and wellbeing of society generally," he said.

