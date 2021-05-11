Guernsey's position as a leading investment centre for alternative investment funds has been further strengthened with a new fund launch of one of the world's leading investors in private equity's secondary market.

Carey Olsen's investment funds team in Guernsey, together with Northern Trust, have supported Coller Capital on the launch and US$9 billion final close of Coller International Partners VIII (CIP VIII).

Like Coller Capital's predecessor funds, CIP VIII will focus on providing liquidity solutions to private equity investors worldwide, acquiring interests in private equity funds, portfolios of private companies, and other private equity-related assets.

Investor support for CIP VIII came from more than 200 of the world's leading institutional investors.

The Carey Olsen team advised on all Guernsey aspects of the fund's establishment, launch and closing, while Northern Trust - which has a long-standing relationship with Coller Capital - has been appointed to provide fund administration, banking and depositary services for the new fund from its Guernsey office.

Dave Sauvarin, Country Head, Channel Islands, Northern Trust, said: "The launch reinforces Guernsey's stature as a leading investment centre for alternative investment funds, particularly in the private equity space."

Carey Olsen Partner David Crosland added that raising $9 billion in the current climate was a fantastic achievement that spoke volumes for Coller Capital's leading position and respected track record within the global private equity space.

