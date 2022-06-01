In episode 6 of our On the sofa podcast, Christian Hay, Collas Crill's head of dispute resolution in Guernsey, discusses crypto-assets in private wealth structures with Matt Gilligan, Associate Director at Saffery Champness in Guernsey, and Chris Recker, Associate at Duane Morris in London.

Crypto-assets are now owned by some of the world's wealthiest individuals and, despite the jury being out in some jurisdictions on their tax and legal status, holding these assets through corporate vehicles and trust structures is an attractive proposition for some.

This discussion outlines some of the challenges of this asset class and offers guidance to trustees on how to avoid the pitfalls and protect both their beneficiaries and themselves.

