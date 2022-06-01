Guernsey:
'On The Sofa' Podcast, Episode 6: Crypto-Assets In Private Wealth Structures
01 June 2022
Collas Crill
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In episode 6 of our On the sofa podcast, Christian Hay, Collas Crill's head of
dispute resolution in Guernsey, discusses crypto-assets in private
wealth structures with Matt Gilligan, Associate Director at Saffery
Champness in Guernsey, and Chris Recker, Associate at Duane Morris
in London.
Crypto-assets are now owned by some of the world's
wealthiest individuals and, despite the jury being out in some
jurisdictions on their tax and legal status, holding these assets
through corporate vehicles and trust structures is an attractive
proposition for some.
This discussion outlines some of the challenges of this asset
class and offers guidance to trustees on how to avoid the pitfalls
and protect both their beneficiaries and themselves.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Guernsey
NFTs, Metaverse And Their Regulation
Bonn & Schmitt
There has been a large coverage in the media about NFT and Metaverse during the last year which also continues this year. Indeed the "tokenmania" that has taken roots within the ...
Blockchain Fest 2022 Cyprus
Chrysostomides Advocates & Legal Consultants
Costas Mavrides, Eleni Shiarly, Angelos Exadactylos and Pavlos Mundis, members of our firm's Blockchain and Cryptoassets legal team attended Blockchain Fest 2022 Cyprus
Tokenization Of Real Estate Assets: Explained
BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP
As blockchain and cryptocurrency regulations in the region begin to grow, numerous start-ups are showing interest, along with major financial institutions seeking to develop this innovation across the