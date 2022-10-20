Employment law specialist Devon Jenkins has joined Walkers' top-tier ranked Guernsey Employment Law Practice Group as an associate.

Devon, who practised in the employment law team of one of the largest law firms in South Africa before moving offshore, joins the team led by group partner Sarah Ash.

He advises on a range of contentious employment matters including unfair dismissal and discrimination claims, and has in-house experience, having spent more than a year with BMW Group South Africa advising on employment law matters, as well as a broad range of corporate, regulatory and litigation issues.

The Walkers team in Guernsey has seen sustained growth, with headcount almost trebling in the past four years – the team recently moved to larger offices at Helvetia Court in St Peter Port.

Recruits this year include partner Craig Cordle, group partner David Cooney, senior counsel Danielle Brouard, and associates Jarrad Knoetze, Maryke Louw, Kgotso Matjila, Tiny Musesengwa and Gemma Trencher.

The strategic recruitment has had significant impact on the firm's position in the market – Walkers was ranked in the top tier for most of its practice groups in the ratings published by independent legal researchers Legal 500 last month, including its Employment Law practice.

Walkers' managing partner in Guernsey Matt Sanders said: "Devon's arrival in our top tier employment law practice is a very welcome development, and his experience in tribunals and arbitrations dovetails perfectly with the skills of our existing employment law team."

Sarah Ash, the group partner leading Walkers' Guernsey Employment team, added: "We are delighted to welcome Devon on board as our team continues to grow not just in terms of headcount, but also in terms of market share."

