Guernsey's new discrimination law is due to come into force later this year. The first phase of the legislation will provide legal protection against discrimination on grounds of race, disability, carer status, religious belief and sexual orientation.

The reaction locally has been mixed. Some welcome the changes, seeing them as crucial if we want to keep up with global expectations, and attract and retain talent. Others are less enthusiastic, fearing that the new law goes too far and places an unduly high burden on employers.

In the latest edition of Business Brief magazine, Of Counsel Danielle Brouard, who has more than 13 years' experience advising on UK discrimination legislation, reflects on the proposals for Guernsey's new discrimination law and what employers can do to prepare for its introduction.

Read the full article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.