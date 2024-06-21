ODPA – Location, Location, Location!

Guernsey's data protection regulator, the Office of the Data Protection Authority (ODPA) is shortly to move to new premises in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

Whilst most services will continue as usual, the popular "drop in" sessions will be suspended until late August. The breakfast workshops will continue from July.

Email and telephone contact will remain unaffected (and the details unchanged).

The move enables the ODPA to move to premises to match the team's growth and provides a more modern outlook for the future.

Whilst that is of itself useful to know, for most of us, the main impact is the need to update our privacy notices and/or internal policies to reflect the new contact details. This is particularly important in terms of information communicated to data subjects, to avoid the risk of data being sent to the wrong address. In addition, we recommend that breach response policies are updated, as the last thing you want to be worried about in a crisis situation is using outdated contact or address details.

From 24 June 2024, the ODPA's new details will be:

Block A

Lefebvre Court

Lefebvre Street

St. Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 2JP

