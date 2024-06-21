ARTICLE
21 June 2024

ODPA – Location, Location, Location!

A
Appleby

Contributor

Appleby logo
Appleby is one of the world’s leading offshore law firms, operating in 10 highly regarded and well-regulated locations. We provide comprehensive, expert advice and services across a number of key practice areas. We work with our clients to achieve practical solutions whether from a single location or across multiple jurisdictions.
Explore
Whilst most services will continue as usual, the popular "drop in" sessions will be suspended until late August. The breakfast workshops will continue from July.
Guernsey Privacy
Photo of Richard Field
Photo of Koketso Mathebula
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Guernsey's data protection regulator, the Office of the Data Protection Authority (ODPA) is shortly to move to new premises in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

Whilst most services will continue as usual, the popular "drop in" sessions will be suspended until late August. The breakfast workshops will continue from July.

Email and telephone contact will remain unaffected (and the details unchanged).

The move enables the ODPA to move to premises to match the team's growth and provides a more modern outlook for the future.

Whilst that is of itself useful to know, for most of us, the main impact is the need to update our privacy notices and/or internal policies to reflect the new contact details. This is particularly important in terms of information communicated to data subjects, to avoid the risk of data being sent to the wrong address. In addition, we recommend that breach response policies are updated, as the last thing you want to be worried about in a crisis situation is using outdated contact or address details.

From 24 June 2024, the ODPA's new details will be:
Block A
Lefebvre Court
Lefebvre Street
St. Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 2JP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Richard Field
Richard Field
Photo of Koketso Mathebula
Koketso Mathebula
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More