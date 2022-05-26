ARTICLE

Background

Dixcart Trust Corporation Limited provides a suite of outsourced professional company secretarial services for listed companies which trade on worldwide stock exchanges. This includes the provision of a professional company secretary who will also advise on current governance matters.

What Services Can Dixcart Offer?

Provision of a chartered governance professional (ACG) (Chartered Secretary) with 22 years of listed company experience with clients trading on stock exchanges in the UK, Canada, USA, and Australia.

Management of Board and Committee meetings: pre-meeting discussion with Chairs; draft agendas; circulate meeting materials; attend and act as recording secretary; prepare initial ‘To Do' list from the meeting and provide minutes.

Assistance with ongoing regulatory compliance for the listed company.

Assistance in preparing AGM meeting materials.

Provide advice on corporate governance practices, including the preparation of a full suite of corporate mandates / charters / policies.

Monitor corporate governance compliance to ensure best practices are being maintained.

Undertake annual Board assessments and tabulate results in a confidential manner.

Administer compensation plans.

Function as warrant agent for the listed company.

Function as the liaison for the listed company with the registrar, professional advisors and corporate stakeholders.

Minute Book custody in both hard copy and electronic format.

Provision of an administrative substance expected of operating companies.

Private Companies

Many private companies require their internal governance to be at the same level as that of a listed company, especially where the shareholders have invested significant financial capital.

Dixcart can work with management and the Board of these companies to determine and implement an appropriate level of corporate governance policies and processes. This is particularly of interest to a private company that is seeking an exchange listing as part of its short to medium-term corporate strategy.

Attendance at Meetings

Many Board and Committee meetings are held by video conferencing platforms. However, the Dixcart Guernsey office is only a short thirty-five-minute flight to London by air and has excellent transport links to other key UK airports, which enables easy access to European and international connections, attendance in person for Board and Committee meetings is easily facilitated.

What Advantages Does Dixcart Offer?

Dixcart provides effective and efficient solutions to listed company clients, using experience gained over 22 years.

The cost effective solution for a listed company is to outsource the company secretary role until there is a requirement to engage a full time in-house person. Dixcart is well positioned in this market to provide an experienced company secretary, whether as an officer position or in an advisory role.

