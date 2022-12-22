The new edition of Monterey Insight reports that private equity/venture capital funds remain the most popular product of serviced funds in Guernsey, topping asset allocations with US$379.8 billion, followed by alternative investment with US$63.4 billion.

The same trend applies for Guernsey domiciled funds, with private equity/venture capital funds once again the most popular by AUM, accounting for US$291.7billion, followed by alternative investment funds with US$50.3 billion.

Findings from the 28th edition of Monterey Insight's Guernsey Fund Report highlight that fund assets serviced in Guernsey stood at US$517.8 billion at the end of June 2022.

Close to 100 new groups and sub-funds serviced in Guernsey were launched during the year. New business accounted for US$17 billion of assets, of which US$14.9 billion were private equity/venture capital products.

"It's been a challenging year, with global events affecting economies around the world, but this report demonstrates the resilience of Guernsey's funds industry, and its strength as a funds domicile," said partner Tim Clipstone from Ogier's funds team in Guernsey.

"Guernsey is a small, agile jurisdiction, with a robust regulatory framework and a strong reputation for keeping pace with international standards for combating financial crime and promoting sustainable investment. Its funds regime provides an attractive range of fund products and significant speed to market. This makes it a compelling proposition for fund managers and, in particular, the private equity and venture capital sectors."

In 2022, Ogier further strengthened its corporate and funds team in response to client demand, adding five new hires including senior associate James Walsh, associates Belinda Hartzenberg, Damian De Klerk and Amy Williamson, and paralegal Shaleen Niese.