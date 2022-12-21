Since the new charities regime was introduced into Guernsey law in April 2022 we have helped a number of charities and non profit organisations (NPOs) understand the new landscape, update their constitutions and formally set up.

The latest step in that journey is to help our third sector clients with the new online system at the Guernsey Registry (the Registry).

A new online portal was launched on 12 December 2022 and aims to make it easier and quicker for charities and NPOs to register, update their details and file submissions with the Registry. This change is aimed at helping charities and NPOs to comply with the legal requirements to notify the registry within 21 days of any change being made, without any printing or postal delays.

How to access the new service?

There are two steps required for charities and NPOs to access the new service via the Registry's website:

Create an account on the charities portal; and Nominate an 'Authorised Filer'.

An Authorised Filer will be an individual or individuals who are able to administer the charity or NPO account with the Registry (i.e make the necessary filings).

Annual validation – deadline 28 February 2023

All Guernsey registered charities and NPOs must file an annual validation with the Registry by 28 February 2023.

The annual validation must be filed online via the portal. Failure to file an annual validation can result in the charity or NPO being struck off the register.

The annual validation will be available to submit on the portal from 1 January 2023, however, charities and NPOs can review their annual validation on the portal now to ensure that all details are correct and ready to be submitted before the deadline.

Managing officials – certified due diligence

Records must also be kept on the portal of managing officials' details, including verification of the managing officials' identity. This being, for example, a certified copy passport or drivers licence.

The Registry has not yet imposed a deadline for certified identification to be uploaded to the portal, however, this is something which the Registry has confirmed they will be looking at in 2023.

However, it is believed that an exemption to this requirement will be if a managing official is already registered with the Registry and holds a corresponding number. This number will need to be input onto the portal instead.

Assistance

Our Guernsey charities team, led by Angela Calnan, is working closely with the Registry and can provide guidance on how to create an account, use the portal, submit filings and can also assist with certification requirements for due diligence purposes.

Our team can also take on the role of Authorised Filer for charities and NPOs to assist with administering accounts with the Registry on their behalf.

Please do not hesitate to get in touch if you need assistance with the new online portal or any advice concerning the administration or establishment of charities/NPOs more widely.

Find out more about our services to charities and NPOs here.

