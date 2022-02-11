A fund launched in Guernsey is the first publicly listed fund-of-venture-capital-funds in the UK.

SuperSeed Capital Limited, a listed feeder fund structure, has listed on the Growth Market of the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE). It will invest initially as a limited partner of SuperSeed II LP, a fund managed by SuperSeed Ventures LLP, which is also the investment manager to SuperSeed Capital Limited.

The listing of SuperSeed Capital Limited allows investors on the public markets to gain exposure to UK early-stage technology companies through venture capital investment, something that has traditionally been restricted to professional or high-net-worth investors.

Carey Olsen's Guernsey corporate team advised on the Guernsey legal and regulatory aspects of its establishment as a Guernsey-domiciled, closed-ended registered fund.

Carey Olsen Partner Tony Lane said: "This is the first Guernsey company, and first investment fund, to be listed on the AQSE but we were hugely impressed by the ease-to-market opportunities the AQSE provides and are excited about the prospect of future listings on the Growth Market.

"Our involvement on such a notable transaction on the AQSE demonstrates both Carey Olsen's broad capital markets expertise and the ongoing attractiveness of Guernsey as a domicile for innovative listed funds of this nature."

Established in 2012, AQSE is a stock market providing primary and secondary markets for equity and debt products.

