Published statistics from the latest edition of Monterey Insight's Guernsey Fund Report show that private equity and venture capital funds remain the most popular product of serviced funds, together topping asset allocations with US$388.4 billion at the end of June 2021, followed by alternative investment, with asset allocations at US$60.8 billion.

Private equity/venture capital funds are also the most popular by AUM in respect of Guernsey domiciled funds, accounting for US$307.2 billion (representing a 31% year on year increase), followed in second position by alternative investment funds with US$50.2 billion (representing a 54% year on year increase).

The continued growth of these fund sectors in Guernsey is not surprising as fund managers continue to favour jurisdictions such as Guernsey which can provide real substance, a proportionate and robust regulatory regime tax neutrality and a first class and well established professional services industry - all while keeping pace with international standards for combating financial crime and promoting ESG and sustainability.

As a small, innovative jurisdiction, Guernsey provides a range of structured fund products which offer significant speed to market, making it a compelling proposition for fund managers.

For more information about Guernsey's funds regime, please read our short guide or contact the Investment Funds team in Guernsey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.