Why Guernsey For Investment And Funds?

Guernsey is an internationally recognised centre for fund domiciliation and investment management

There are a range of fund structures available in Guernsey with different levels of regulatory oversight, offering flexibility, global access, and speed to market

Guernsey is a premier jurisdiction for investment and funds and a specialist global centre for open and closedended fund structures

Access to global investors through the National Private Placement Regime

Supportive ecosystem, enabling first-time and experienced fund managers

Guernsey is home to two world-first regulated sustainable fund regimes, the Guernsey Green Fund and Natural Capital Fund

More London Stock Exchange listings than any non-UK jurisdictio

Guernsey channels £57bn worth of capital flows from around the world and into the UK on an ongoing basis

A range of fund products,including the Private Investment Fund (PIF)

Guernsey is the closest fund domicile to London and has direct travel links to the City

High standards, cost-effective

The specialisation Guernsey offers, the existing ecosystem of service providers, gives the ability to support a range of sophisticated exposures. That's a significant differentiator and benefit Guernsey brings to the table.

– Daniil Shapiro, Cerulli Associates

