Why Guernsey For Investment And Funds?

- Guernsey is an internationally recognised centre for fund domiciliation and investment management
- There are a range of fund structures available in Guernsey with different levels of regulatory oversight, offering flexibility, global access, and speed to market
- Guernsey is a premier jurisdiction for investment and funds and a specialist global centre for open and closedended fund structures
- Access to global investors through the National Private Placement Regime
- Supportive ecosystem, enabling first-time and experienced fund managers
- Guernsey is home to two world-first regulated sustainable fund regimes, the Guernsey Green Fund and Natural Capital Fund
- More London Stock Exchange listings than any non-UK jurisdictio
- Guernsey channels £57bn worth of capital flows from around the world and into the UK on an ongoing basis
- A range of fund products,including the Private Investment Fund (PIF)
- Guernsey is the closest fund domicile to London and has direct travel links to the City
- High standards, cost-effective
The specialisation Guernsey offers, the existing ecosystem of service providers, gives the ability to support a range of sophisticated exposures. That's a significant differentiator and benefit Guernsey brings to the table.
– Daniil Shapiro, Cerulli Associates
