ARTICLE
3 June 2024

Why Guernsey For Investment And Funds?

G
GuernseyFinance

Contributor

GuernseyFinance logo
Guernsey Finance is a joint industry and government initiative which seeks to promote and connect the island’s financial services sector in its chosen markets internationally. Based in Guernsey, the agency conducts marketing, communications and business development for members firms and also employs representatives in London, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Explore
Guernsey is an internationally recognised centre for fund domiciliation and investment management
Guernsey Finance and Banking
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
  • Guernsey is an internationally recognised centre for fund domiciliation and investment management
  • There are a range of fund structures available in Guernsey with different levels of regulatory oversight, offering flexibility, global access, and speed to market
  • Guernsey is a premier jurisdiction for investment and funds and a specialist global centre for open and closedended fund structures
  • Access to global investors through the National Private Placement Regime
  • Supportive ecosystem, enabling first-time and experienced fund managers
  • Guernsey is home to two world-first regulated sustainable fund regimes, the Guernsey Green Fund and Natural Capital Fund
  • More London Stock Exchange listings than any non-UK jurisdictio
  • Guernsey channels £57bn worth of capital flows from around the world and into the UK on an ongoing basis
  • A range of fund products,including the Private Investment Fund (PIF)
  • Guernsey is the closest fund domicile to London and has direct travel links to the City
  • High standards, cost-effective

The specialisation Guernsey offers, the existing ecosystem of service providers, gives the ability to support a range of sophisticated exposures. That's a significant differentiator and benefit Guernsey brings to the table.

– Daniil Shapiro, Cerulli Associates

1471328a.jpg

1471328b.jpg

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Guernsey Finance
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More