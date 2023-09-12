The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has announced a record turnover for the first half of 2023. The Guernsey headquartered stock exchange has overcome macro-economic headwinds to post a £5.2 million turnover and after tax profits of £2.4 million - an increase of 15.8%.

The organisation's latest Interim Report shows that turnover for the Group increased 7.0% and other highlights include 375 securities listed in H1 2023 which have contributed to overall market growth of 8.5% year on year.

TISE's new Private Markets service, which launched ahead of this year's Guernsey Finance Funds Forum, where Cees Vermaas, CEO of the Group was a panellist, has already onboarded Blue Diamond Limited, also founded and based in Guernsey. Blue Diamond Group operates 44 garden centres across the UK and the Channel Islands, with annual revenues approaching £350 million.

The exchange continues to invest, scale up and diversify its core bond market proposition and introduce new, innovative products and services.

There has continued diversification in both geographical origin and product type across TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM). The UK remains the largest single source of new business but nearly 25% of all securities listed on QIBM originated in the EU, with the remaining listings coming from other international locations, including Australia, Canada, Colombia and the US.

Private equity debt securities, high yield bonds and securitisations remained the core products listed, although TISE also established market share in Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs), reflecting international regulatory changes as well as underscoring the competitiveness of the Exchange's proposition.

A copy of the Interim Report for the half year ended 30 June 2023 is available here.

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

