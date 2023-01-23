Guernsey begins the year with a new record number of listings for The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

A total of 4,020 securities have been admitted to its Official List, which is a rise of 10% year on year and the highest total since the Exchange opened for business in October 1998.

In 2022, there were 956 newly listed securities: a close runner up to the record of 1,111 in 2021. The last two years have been the most successful for new listings in the Exchange's history.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said: "The difficult macro-economic environment dampened listing volumes during 2022, especially in products such as high yield bonds with greatest exposure to the broader debt capital markets. Excluding the impact of high yield, the resilience of M&A activity and the well-trodden path to listing helped generate volumes on TISE that were only marginally lower than the record set in 2021. The strong flow of new bond listings on TISE during the last two years has helped take us to a record total number of listings on the market and demonstrates the attractiveness of our core bond market proposition."

In addition to this new record number of listings, TISE celebrates a number of other recent successes as it approaches its 25th anniversary this year.

As a leading European professional bond market, TISE introduced the Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) during 2021. The QIBM represents a dedicated exchange offering for the listing of bonds marketed solely to international 'qualified investors.' Across QIBM in 2022, there were a total of 2,370 new issuances listed, comprising 940 entirely new security classes, as well as an additional 1,430 further issues to existing listings. There was continued product diversification during the year with listings on QIBM including securitisations, high yield bonds and convertibles - with newly listed convertible bonds increasing by a third year on year.

There were 137 securitisation bonds newly listed during 2022, which was on a par with the prior year and more than double the number listed in 2020. This significant growth took the total number of securitisations listed on TISE to 480 at the end of 2022, including prominent deals from major international banks backed by a range of asset classes including auto loans, credit card receivables, loans to SMEs, as well as residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Despite an adverse macro-economic environment, there were 51 high yield bonds newly listed on TISE last year from a diverse range of sectors and geographies. This took the total number of high yield bonds listed on TISE to 401 at the end of the year, surpassing 400 for the first time and further cementing the Exchange's position as the number one listing venue in Europe for listing high yield bonds.

Twenty-three new bond programmes listed securities on TISE during 2022, which represented 10% growth on the prior year and meant that there was a total of 83 bond programmes listing 352 securities on TISE at the end of 2022.

TISE's international Membership base grew a further 13% during 2022, with 3 new Members from Ireland and 1 from Jersey, taking the total number of Listing and Trading Members of TISE to 43 at the end of 2022.

TISE has maintained its position within its equity market as the second largest venue for listing UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). With 5 new UK REITs listed on TISE during 2022, the total number of UK REITs listed on TISE reached 43 at the end of last year.

TISE Sustainable, Europe's most comprehensive sustainable market segment, was launched in 2021 and continued to grow during last year. By the end of 2022 there were more than £13 billion listings supporting environmental, social and sustainable initiatives.

Mr Vermaas added: "I am very pleased with the progress we have made as a business during 2022. Building on the significant developments during 2021, we continued to grow and deepen our market while also establishing a more diversified and scalable business model. I very much look forward to working with the team here at TISE, our clients and all our stakeholders during 2023 which represents a significant landmark both in the history and the future of TISE."

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

