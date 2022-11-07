The International Stock Exchange (TISE), headquartered in Guernsey, has launched a new transition offering within its sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable.

The new offering will enable TISE Sustainable to cater for transition bonds and issuers, supporting initiatives which lead to a lower carbon economy and society. TISE Sustainable was launched in July 2021 to be a reputable sustainable finance segment. Today, more than £13 billion worth of listings on TISE support environmental, social and sustainable initiatives.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said: 'Climate risk means it is vitally important that globally we transition to a lower carbon and more sustainable way of life. A significant amount of investment is required to ensure that this happens – and that this happens in a fair and equitable manner – and so we are pleased that through the launch of this transition offering at TISE we will continue to play our part in the just transition to net zero.'

WE ARE GUERNSEY's latest report, 'Private Finance and its Role in Supporting the Transition to Net Zero', published in conjunction with Baringa Partners, estimates that between $125t and $350t investment will be required to reach net zero by 2050.

Via Guernsey Green Finance, Guernsey has already proven itself to be at the forefront of innovation in the green and sustainable finance sector. The second day of last month's Sustainable Finance Week focused on energy transition and explored reporting complexities, the need for a just transition and the role of investor influence.

Anthony Byrne, Head of Bond Markets at TISE, said: 'Adding this transition offering to TISE Sustainable means that we offer a comprehensive sustainable finance segment for environmental, social, sustainable and transitional initiatives. We expect that this new offering will be particularly attractive to those companies operating in more emissions-intensive industries and who are seeking to demonstrate their role in the transition to net zero.'

Brands associated with TISE Sustainable include the world's largest recycler of aluminium, Novelis; telecommunications companies VodafoneZiggo and Virgin Media O2; the largest sustainable property developer in the UK, Canary Wharf Group; and sovereign sustainable bond issuer, The Isle of Man Treasury.

