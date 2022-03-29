The International Stock Exchange (TISE), headquartered in Guernsey, has announced record turnover, profit and earnings per share for the second consecutive year.

TISE Group's Annual Report shows that turnover increased 19% to a record £9.9 million, post-tax profit increased 31% to a record £4.7 million and earnings per share increased 31% to a record 168.4 pence during the financial year in 2021.

TISE announced a record 1,111 newly-listed securities for 2021 earlier this year, as well as launching TISE Sustainable and its Qualified Investor Bond Market (see links below).

Cees Vermaas, CEO of the Group, said TISE had taken steps to enhance its core proposition as a major European professional bond market.

"We have now laid the base for a more diversified and scalable business model which puts us in an excellent position to make the most of the organic and inorganic opportunities which emerge in the coming years," he added.

In the first quarter of 2022, TISE launched a new bespoke trading system, NOVA. The state-of-the-art auction platform provides even greater value to current equity issuers and will facilitate the delivery of new products and services to a whole new range of potential clients and participants in the equity capital markets arena.

TISE also announced that Anderson Whamond would take over as interim Group Chair, succeeding Charlie Geffen, who is stepping down at the end of 2022, until the board has completed the process of recruiting a permanent successor.

A copy of the TISE's Annual Report for 2021 is available here.

