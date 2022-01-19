The International Stock Exchange (TISE), headquartered in Guernsey, has set a new record for annual new securities listed, according to its 2021 figures.

The 1,111 new securities in 2021 surpasses its previous record of 865 set in 2018, and represents a 33.7% increase on the 831 securities listed during 2020.

The total number of listings on TISE is now 3,669 as of the end of 2021, a rise of 16% year on year.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE, said: "It is fantastic to achieve such significant growth and set a record for the number of new listings on TISE during a year. At the same time, we have enhanced our core bond market proposition whilst ensuring the very highest standards of client service. This has helped to develop and diversify our business proposition and it has established a basis for further international growth in the years to come."

A key development at TISE during in 2021 was the introduction of the Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM), which represents a dedicated exchange offering for the listing of bonds marketed solely to international 'qualified investors.'

Across QIBM in 2021, there were a total of 2,397 new issuances listed, comprising 1,071 entirely new security classes, as well as an additional 1,326 further issues to existing listings. There were 142 securitisation bonds newly listed during 2021, which is more than double the number listed in 2020.

In the same period, TISE further cemented its position as the leading European venue for listing high yield bonds, with 151 last year to take the total to 386 at the end of December.

Within its equity market, TISE has also built on its position as the second largest market for listed UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). There were 15 new UK REITs listed during 2021, including REITs backed by Man Group, Starwood Capital Group and Goldman Sachs. There are now 43 UK REITs listed on TISE, which represents more than 40% of the listed UK REIT market.

TISE's Membership base also saw its biggest growth in years, with seven new Listing Agents last year.

TISE Sustainable, Europe's most comprehensive sustainable market segment, was also launched in 2021 and during the year there was more than £8 billion of new listings on TISE supporting environmental, social and sustainable initiatives.

Admissions included the first humanitarian catastrophe bond covering pure volcanic eruption; green bonds issued by the world's largest recycler of aluminium, Novelis, the largest sustainable property developer in the UK, Canary Wharf Group, and UK telecommunications company VMED 02; sustainable bonds issued by a sovereign and sustainability-linked bonds issued by Pfleiderer, a German headquartered company with 125 years' history of sustainably manufacturing wood products.

