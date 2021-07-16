The International Stock Exchange (TISE), headquartered in Guernsey, has joined the International Capital Market Association (ICMA).

ICMA is a not-for-profit membership association committed to serving the needs of its wide range of member firms active in the international debt capital markets.

Headquartered in Zurich, and with offices in London, Paris, Brussels and Hong Kong, ICMA currently has over 600 members active in all segments of the sell-side and buy-side international debt capital markets in 63 jurisdictions. Among its members are private and public sector issuers, banks and securities dealers, asset and fund managers and other investors, insurance companies, capital market infrastructure providers, central banks and law firms.

The objectives of ICMA are to provide a basis for joint discussion of questions relating to the international capital and securities markets and to issue rules and make recommendations governing their operations; and to provide services and assistance to participants in the international capital and securities markets.

In pursuit of these objectives, ICMA brings together members through regional and sectoral member committees, and focuses on a comprehensive range of market practice and regulatory issues which impact all aspects of the functioning of these markets. ICMA prioritises four core fixed income market areas: primary; secondary; repo and collateral; as well as sustainable finance.

Anthony Byrne, Head of Bond Markets at TISE, said the exchange's membership reinforced its position as a major European professional bond market.

"ICMA is a leader in ensuring the successful functioning of the international debt capital markets and being a Member puts TISE at the heart of discussions on evolving market practice, including within sustainable finance," he added. "Having just launched Europe's most comprehensive sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable, we are extremely excited to play our role within this and other areas for the mutual benefit of all market participants."

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.