The International Stock Exchange (TISE), headquartered in Guernsey, has launched TISE Sustainable as a comprehensive and reputable enabler for increased capital allocation towards environmental, social or sustainable activities.

TISE has also joined the United Nations' Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (UN SSE) as part of a commitment to promoting sustainability performance and transparency in the capital markets, making it part of 104 partner exchanges.

TISE Sustainable provides qualifying issuers and their securities with enhanced connectivity, credibility, transparency and visibility among investors. The segment is available to all TISE-listed issuers – including both bond and equity issuers – who comply with at least one recognised framework or rating.

Displayed issuers must have demonstrated their compliance to qualify for inclusion and that they are undertaking ongoing public sustainability reporting and comprehensive information disclosure.

TISE CEO Cees Vermaas called TISE Sustainable 'Europe's most comprehensive sustainable finance segment' and said that since the original launch of TISE GREEN at the end of 2018, there had been a significant maturing of the sector, such as the growth in the amount of capital being deployed and the development of accompanying frameworks and ratings.

"These changes have been accelerated by the pandemic which has broadened the focus of governments, regulators, businesses and investors from a concentration on the environment to a more holistic view of sustainability," he added. "I am excited that the launch of this new segment and our Membership of UN SEE will help us to facilitate the increased allocation of capital towards environmental, social and sustainable activities."

UN SSE is a UN Partnership Programme whose mission is to provide a global platform for exploring how exchanges, in collaboration with investors, companies (issuers), regulators, policymakers and relevant international organisations, can encourage sustainable investment, including the financing of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

As part of the admission process, Mr Vermaas formally pledged TISE's commitment to promoting sustainability performance and transparency in the capital markets during correspondence with the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

"TISE is committed to being part of the sustainable capital markets ecosystem, both in terms of how we manage our business and through our role as a facilitator of global capital flows," he said. "I am very pleased that we have now further enhanced our position in this regard through the launch of TISE Sustainable and our membership of the UN SSE, which puts us at the heart of global efforts to encourage sustainable investment."

Anthony Miller, Coordinator of the UN SSE, said: "We welcome TISE as a Partner Exchange of the UN SSE and are encouraged to see the actions that TISE is taking to promote sustainable finance. We wish them every success with their new sustainable market segment, TISE Sustainable."

WE ARE GUERNSEY Green Finance Manager Stephanie Glover was delighted that TISE had joined UN SSE, especially given the island's connections to several UN bodies including the UN Financial Centres for Sustainability and the UN's Sustainable Insurance Forum.

"Guernsey has green and sustainable offerings throughout our key industries, such as the Guernsey Green Fund and the ESG framework for insurers," she added. "It is fantastic that our stock exchange has established their new sustainable segment, which will encourage flows of capital into investments that promote environmental, social or sustainable activities."

