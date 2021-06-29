The International Stock Exchange (TISE), headquartered in Guernsey, is 'amongst the leading capital markets participants', according to its CEO after confirmation it has joined the Association for Finance Markets in Europe (AFME).

AFME is the leading industry association representing the European wholesale financial markets across a broad range of regulatory and capital markets issues. TISE's participation will be in AFME's High Yield and Securitisation divisions.

There are more than 175 members of AFME from across the spectrum of leading capital markets participants, including global and pan-European banks, brokers, advisory firms, law firms, accounting firms, rating agencies, data and service providers, technology firms, stock exchanges, issuers, trustees and investors.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of TISE was delighted that TISE had joined AFME.

"We have enjoyed a good relationship with AFME in the past and welcomed and supported their work, including its introduction of best practice guidance for the listing of high yield bonds, and we are looking forward to being even more involved as members," he said.

"TISE's membership of AFME puts us amongst the leading capital markets participants, and at the centre of policy discussions concerning the future of financial markets in Europe. This is exactly where we want to be as we continue to execute our strategy of further diversifying our products and markets."

In welcoming TISE as an associate member of AFME, Elena Travaglini, Director and Head of Membership at AFME, said: "We represent a wide range of financial markets participants in European markets and we very much look forward to working with TISE given their expertise in these two asset classes [High Yield and Securitisation]."

