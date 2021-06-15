Guernsey's wealth of leading funds services experts played a critical role in Taylor Maritime Investments arrival on the London Stock Exchange, with more than US$253 million raised through its initial placing.

Carey Olsen's Guernsey corporate team and funds services provider Praxis Fund Services (PFS) assisted on the initial public offering (IPO) of Taylor Maritime Investments Limited and its admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

International Fund Management Limited (IFM), which is also part of the PraxisIFM Group, provided the fund with PRIIPs services.

The Guernsey-domiciled closed-ended investment company, which raised US$253 million through its initial placing, will invest in a diversified portfolio of vessels, which will primarily be second-hand geared ships.

The listing serves as the latest example of Guernsey's position as the number one jurisdiction for non-UK companies looking to list on the London Stock Exchange.

Carey Olsen partner Ben Morgan said: "We are delighted to have advised Taylor Maritime Investments on its successful admission to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The company boasts an experienced executive team with a strong track record of raising and deploying capital within the shipping sector and it was a pleasure to advise them on this exciting project."

PFS, part of the global PraxisIFM Group, has been appointed to provide administration and corporate secretarial services to Taylor Maritime Investments.

Managing director David Le Boutillier said: "I echo Ben's comments and we're delighted to have worked with the Carey Olsen and Taylor Maritime teams on this successful admission. As one of the leading administrators of listed funds, we welcome Taylor Maritime to our portfolio of clients."

For more information about Guernsey's finance industry please visit www.weareguernsey.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.