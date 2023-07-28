Demonstrating its commitment to community engagement and sustainability, Ogier has partnered with the GSPCA, Autism Guernsey and St Sampson's High School for the colourful Guernsey Puffin Parade.

Ogier was delighted to adopt a puffin in this year's public art trail, helping raise much-needed funds for and highlight the vital work of the GSPCA and Autism Guernsey.

Families are being encouraged to get a trail map, or download the Turfhunt app, and go in search of the 60 Atlantic Puffin sculptures which are on display in prominent locations around the island this summer. Each puffin has been painted by local artists, clubs and community groups, schools, charities and day centres.

Christopher Jones, practice partner of Ogier's Guernsey office, said: "Taking a break from our desks to get outside and get moving is so important and beneficial for our physical and mental wellbeing. The Guernsey Puffin Parade provides the perfect opportunity to take these screen breaks and explore our beautiful island, and support two fantastic charities at the same time.

"The parade's charity partners - the GSPCA and Autism Guernsey - reflect two pillars of Ogier's ethos. Our commitment to supporting our local communities through partnerships and activities. And our commitment to putting our people first, embedding diversity, equity, and inclusion at the centre of our business.

"Ogier is creating an inclusive and respectful environment where every one of our employees can thrive. This is an ongoing journey that we're meeting with courage, drive and openness. Raising awareness of and being inclusive around neurodiversity, by supporting organisations such as Autism Guernsey, is an important part of this."

Ogier's puffin was painted by students at St Sampson's High School, who drew inspiration from the Atlantic Puffins and Guernsey's vibrant waters for the design.

Diane Birch, Head of Art at St Sampson's High School, said: "It has been a pleasure to decorate Ogier's puffin for the parade. The students have loved taking part. Our hope is that locals and visitors alike will see our puffin and remember that we all have a role to play in cleaning our oceans and protecting the wonderful sea life."

As a thank you to the students and to help make a lasting environmental legacy, Ogier has donated two trees for each year group in the carbon-busting Ogier forest in Ecuador. 1600 trees have been planted in the Ogier forest so far. Pupils will be able to name their trees, watch them grow, and learn more about the species and its local environment.

Emma Chesters, Head of Geography at St Sampson's High School, added: "The donation of trees in the Ogier forest is a fantastic, engaging initiative that shows students first-hand how positive steps towards global sustainability can be achieved through local actions that they can all get involved in. We are all delighted to see Ogier as a local businesses taking an active role in promoting such an important concept outside of the classroom."

The Guernsey Puffin Parade, which launched at the beginning of April to coincide with the Atlantic Puffins' arrival to the island, will be on display until the end of August. The sculptures will then be auctioned off in September.

The route map showing the locations of the puffins is available from the Bus Terminus shop or online at www.puffinparade.org.gg. If you're taking part, don't forget to download the Turfhunt app, which is available for both iOS and Android devices, or you complete an accompanying quiz, which can be purchased for £2. Participants will be able to enter a prize draw once all 60 puffins have been found.

