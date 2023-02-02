We recently authored litigation guides for the five offshore law jurisdictions we advise on for the Chambers Global Practice Guides 2023.

The new guides provide the latest legal information on litigation funding, initiating a lawsuit, pre-trial proceedings, discovery, injunctive relief, trials and hearings, settlement, damages and judgment, appeals, costs, alternative dispute resolution and (ADR) arbitration.

