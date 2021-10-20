A period of growth in response to client demand has seen Ogier's Dispute Resolution team in Guernsey become one of the largest in the Island.

The team, which is ranked tier one in the latest Legal 500 UK guide and is described by clients as a "formidable force in Guernsey", provides a full suite of litigation services, including advising on commercial disputes, contentious trusts, restructuring and corporate recovery and regulatory.

Guernsey dispute resolution team leader and global head of Restructuring and Corporate Recovery Mathew Newman is ranked as a Leading Individual, Simon Davies in the Hall of Fame, Bryan De Verneuil-Smith a Next Generation Partner, and Alex Horsbrugh-Porter, Sandie Lyne and Michael Rogers noted as key lawyers in the latest Legal 500 UK guide. Rachel DeSanges, who heads up the Employment practice in Guernsey, is a Rising Star, and Sandie Lyne, Kellie Sherwill and Fay Warrilow are noted as key lawyers in this area. The team of qualified lawyers also comprises Heidi Sandy, Nick Taitz, Zoë Beer, Margeaux Malherbe and Gareth Parr, together with paralegal Victoria Randall and current trainee solicitors James Hewlett and Andrew Tautscher.

This period of growth caps another successful year for the team which has seen it continue to act on many of the most significant, high value cases in Guernsey, including acting for the administration managers of Providence Investment Funds PCC Limited in its claim against PricewaterhouseCoopers, various contentious insolvency mandates and working on a number of high value complex trust litigation matters.

Mathew Newman said: "This is a major milestone for our team which we're very proud of. This organic growth enables our clients to benefit from a deep bench without losing any of the personal, high quality service we're known for in the market. Our focus continues to be on working collaboratively with our clients, each other and the wider Ogier team in Guernsey and globally to provide truly market-leading services."

