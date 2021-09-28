Carey Olsen has bolstered its dispute resolution and litigation team in Guernsey with the appointment of senior associate Robin Gist.

In joining the Tier 1 ranked practice area (Legal 500), Robin brings a unique blend of experience that spans both private and public law sectors, including regulatory, private client, property and data protection matters.

Robin came to Guernsey in 2012 to work for the Law Officers of the Crown and was called to the Guernsey Bar in 2014.

Elaine Gray, partner and head of Carey Olsen's Guernsey dispute resolution and litigation team, said: "Robin's appointment is a reflection of the increased instructions we are experiencing in our disputes team, and his wealth of knowledge and experience will be a great asset to our growing client base. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Robin is a director of the Institute of Law Guernsey, a member of the Guernsey Bar Council and sits on the Guernsey Tax Tribunal. He has extensive experience of appearing in all the Bailiwick's courts, including the Court of Appeal.

