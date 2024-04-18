I am thrilled to share with you some exciting news that has brought a great sense of responsibility and honor to my professional journey. I don't know about you, but it is not every day that I receive a letter from the President's Office with the subject line "Appointment to the Main Team of the Expert Committee for National Development Vision 2050". I am pleased to announce that I have been appointed to the prestigious National Vision Core Technical Team!

This appointment is a significant milestone for me, and I am deeply humbled to be entrusted with the task of contributing to the shaping of Tanzania's long-term vision. The National Vision 2050 is a strategic framework that will guide the country's development over the next three decades, encompassing various sectors and addressing the evolving needs and aspirations of the Tanzanian people.

Looking back on the path that has been forged before me, the National Development Vision 2025, which was presented by the late President Benjamin Mpaka, will soon be coming to an end where we will need to assess the achievements and whether or not this vision was met.

As a reminder, the Tanzania National Development Vision 2025 provided the following vision framework:

"What is envisioned is that the society these Tanzanians will be living in by then will be a substantially developed one with a high-quality livelihood. Abject poverty will be a thing of the past. In other words, it is envisioned that Tanzanians will have graduated from a least developed country to a middle income country by the year 2025 with a high level of human development. The economy will have been transformed from a low productivity agricultural economy to a semi-industrialized one led by modernized and highly productive agricultural activities which are effectively integrated and buttressed by supportive industrial and service activities in the rural and urban areas. A solid foundation for a competitive and dynamic economy with high productivity will have been laid. Consistent with this vision, Tanzania of 2025 should be a nation imbed with five main attributes;

High quality livelihood

Peace, stability and unity

Good governance

A well educated and learning society; and

A competitive economy capable of producing sustainable growth and shared benefits.

Given the history of Tanzania and where we have come from, Tanzania has achieved a number of milestones. In my opinion, since gaining independence in 1961, Tanzania has made progress in various areas and has undergone social, economic, and political transformations. Here are some key achievements and milestones:

Political Stability

Tanzania has maintained political stability since its independence, avoiding major conflicts or civil wars that have plagued some other African nations. The country has seen a series of peaceful transitions of power.

Economic Growth

Tanzania has experienced steady economic growth over the years. The economy has diversified, with agriculture, mining, tourism, and services contributing significantly. Economic reforms have aimed at attracting investments and fostering private sector development.

Social Development

Education – Tanzania has made strides in expanding access to education. Efforts have been made to increase enrolment rates, especially at the primary level.

– Tanzania has made strides in expanding access to education. Efforts have been made to increase enrolment rates, especially at the primary level. Healthcare – The country has worked towards improving healthcare services, with an emphasis on reducing child mortality rates and combating diseases such as malaria and HIV/AIDS.

Infrastructure Development

Transportation: Tanzania has invested in improving its transportation infrastructure, including roads, railways, and ports. Projects like the Central Corridor and the development of the Dar es Salaam port aim to enhance regional connectivity.

Tanzania has invested in improving its transportation infrastructure, including roads, railways, and ports. Projects like the Central Corridor and the development of the Dar es Salaam port aim to enhance regional connectivity. Energy: Tanzania has made efforts to increase access to electricity, including investments in hydroelectric and natural gas power generation.

Poverty Reduction

Tanzania has seen progress in poverty reduction, although challenges persist. Efforts have been made to implement poverty alleviation programs and social safety nets to support vulnerable populations.

Political Reforms

Tanzania has undertaken political reforms and has a multi-party political system and has consistently held National and local government elections, including parliamentary elections in accordance with the timeline provided for in the Constitution.

Furthermore, to strengthen governance and combat corruption, initiatives such as the National Anti-Corruption Strategy have been introduced to address issues related to transparency and accountability.

Regional Diplomacy

Tanzania has played a role in regional diplomacy, contributing to peacekeeping efforts and participating in regional organizations like the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Environmental Conservation

Tanzania has taken steps to protect its rich biodiversity and natural resources. Conservation efforts, including the establishment of national parks, game reserves, forests and legal regime that regulates these to ensure preservation, conservation and sustainable development.

While Tanzania has made significant strides, challenges remain, including poverty, infrastructure gaps, and healthcare issues. Ongoing efforts are focused on addressing these challenges and further advancing the nation's development.

As a member of this esteemed committee, I am committed to collaborating with fellow experts, stakeholders, and visionaries to ensure that our collective efforts result in a comprehensive, inclusive, and forward-thinking vision for Tanzania. This endeavor will require a careful examination of current challenges, identification of opportunities, and the formulation of strategic initiatives that will propel Tanzania towards sustainable development and prosperity.

The National Vision 2050 drafting process is an inclusive one, aiming to engage diverse perspectives from across the nation. We recognize the importance of hearing the voices of the people and understanding their aspirations to ensure that the vision reflects the true essence of Tanzania. Community engagement, stakeholder consultations, and public forums will be integral components of our approach.

I am excited about the potential impact of this undertaking and the positive changes it can bring to our beloved nation. Together with my fellow committee members, I am eager to channel our collective expertise and passion to draft a vision that not only addresses current challenges but also paves the way for a future where Tanzania can thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Here are the 10 key areas that I have worked on in the last 2 decades of my career and that I hope will be included in the Vision 2050:

Energy Security Quality Education Just and Righteous Justice System Good governance and Rule of Law Youth Empowerment Entrepreneurship and Private Sector Development Women Empowerment Food Security Sustainable Natural Resource Development and Management Climate Change

I hope that through these key areas, we shall reflect on the role of technology as a catalyst to reaching the Nation's goals. In addition, Tanzania will have to also observe the various long term vision plans from regional blocs to which they are members like SADC, AU, and EAC and manage their integration within the National Vision 2050.

I will keep you updated on the progress of this journey, and I invite you to share any thoughts or ideas you may have. Your insights are invaluable, and I believe that by working together, we can contribute to the creation of a National Vision 2050 that truly reflects the aspirations of the Tanzanian people.

Thank you for your continued support, and I look forward to the exciting journey ahead.

Originally published Dec 19, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.