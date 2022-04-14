Recent legislative changes in the aviation sector have/has catapulted The Bahamas to the forefront of the global aviation industry.
In particular Llewellyn plans to discuss:
- The Bahamas regaining sovereignty of its airspace (since the 1950s), and The Bahamas Air Navigation Services (BANS) an independent body regulating the air navigation and being independent of the Civil Aviation Authority; Air Navigation Services Authority Act, 2021
- Public/Private Partnerships with respect to several key airports in The Bahamas
- Air Accident Investigation
- Aeronautical and Marine Search and Rescue (SAR) Agreement with FAA and US Coast Guard
- International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Audit (November 2021) results/outcome/recommendations
- Aircraft Registry Project/Cape Town Convention
