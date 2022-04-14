ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: New Legislation Paves The Way For The Future Of Aviation

Recent legislative changes in the aviation sector have/has catapulted The Bahamas to the forefront of the global aviation industry.

In particular Llewellyn plans to discuss:

The Bahamas regaining sovereignty of its airspace (since the 1950s), and The Bahamas Air Navigation Services (BANS) an independent body regulating the air navigation and being independent of the Civil Aviation Authority; Air Navigation Services Authority Act, 2021

Public/Private Partnerships with respect to several key airports in The Bahamas

Air Accident Investigation

Aeronautical and Marine Search and Rescue (SAR) Agreement with FAA and US Coast Guard

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Audit (November 2021) results/outcome/recommendations

Aircraft Registry Project/Cape Town Convention

