ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The proposed topic for the one-hour event is Barbados' Regulatory Landscape and Compliance with Global Standards.The points of discussion could include Tax, Anti Money Laundering, and Digital Privacy. The target audience includes chief executives, senior executives and consultants primarily in legal, finance and technology organisations across the globe. The speakers will be experts form the Central Bank of Barbados,the Financial Services Commission of Barbados and the International Business Unit of the Minister of Energy, Business Development and International Business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.