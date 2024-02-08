One topical area for reform that has constantly been of discourse of late is political appointments in Government agencies. It is not to say that political appointments are legally wrong, but what is important is that the appointments are merit based. Individuals appointed should possess the necessary experience and qualifications to add value as members of the appointed institutions.

In this publication, Nik Norzrul Thani, Mohamad lzahar Mohamad lzham, and Liya Saffura Ab. Rashid will explore these concerns in the context of public sector governance and propose an integrated approach with the emergence of a Public Sector Corporate Governance Act to consider for potential reform.

Originally Published 29 September 2023

