On May 10, 2023 in order to further develop the partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution approving the composition of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation from the Turkmen side.

More

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.