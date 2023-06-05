Turkmenistan:
The President Approved The Composition Of The Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission From The Turkmen Side
05 June 2023
GRATA International
On May 10, 2023 in order to further develop the partnership
between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, the President
of Turkmenistan signed a Resolution approving the composition of
the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on economic,
scientific, technical and cultural cooperation from the Turkmen
side.
