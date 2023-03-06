ARTICLE

Key Points

South Korea will lift post-arrival COVID-19 entry requirements for travelers from China beginning 10 March 2023

Overview

The government of South Korea will lift post-arrival COVID-19 entry testing requirements for incoming passengers from China, effective 1 March 2023. However, the government will continue to require travelers arriving from China to:

Demonstrate proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior to departure.

Undergo COVID-19 quarantine procedures.

Upload any required documents and information to the Q-CODE system.

What are the Changes?

Starting 1 March 2023, South Korea will eliminate post-arrival COVID-19 entry testing for passengers from China. However, it will still require proof of negative PCR tests before departure, quarantine procedures and submission of necessary documents through the Q-CODE system.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 27 February 2023

