Key Points

Thailand introduced new COVID-19 entry measures on 9 January 2023

Overview?

Effective 9 January 2023, the government of Thailand will require all international travelers , 18 years or older, to provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery from COVID-19 within the past six months, or a vaccination-exemption letter issued by a doctor.?All travelers entering the country must also provide proof of health insurance covering COVID-19.

What are the Changes?

The government of Thailand introduced new COVID-19 entry measures for all international travelers on 9 January 2023. Travelers entering the country should also ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Originally published JANUARY 11, 2023

