Key Points

The government of Qatar plans to update its COVID-19-related health measures on 1 November 2022

Overview

The government of Qatar will introduce new COVID-19 health related measures on 1 November 2022. These measures will include:

Citizens and residents of Qatar will no longer be required to undergo rapid antigen testing before returning to Qatar

Foreign nationals entering the country will no longer be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test taken before travel

All travelers entering the country must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. For additional COVID-19 related health requirements, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of Qatar will introduce new COVID-19 entry measures on 1 November 2022. Travelers should continue to ensure that they hold the appropriate entrance authorization prior to traveling to the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Qatar's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 October, 2022

