Key Points

The government of Qatar introduced new COVID-19 related travel measures for all international travelers on 4 September 2022

Overview

The government of Qatar introduced new COVID-19 related measures on 4 September 2022. Under these new measures, the government will take the following steps:

Remove the list of countries subject to the COVID-19 red health measures;

Remove all quarantine requirements for travelers, expect for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival;

All travelers will continue to be subject to pre-arrival and post-arrival testing procedures;?

Residents and citizens of Qatar will now be required to undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) within 24 hours of departure;

Foreign national travelers will now be required to undergo PCR testing within 48 hours of departure for Qatar, or a RAT test within 24 hours of departure.?

For additional information on the Qatar's COVID-19 travel requirements, check here .

What are the Changes?

The government of Qatar introduced new COVID-19 travel requirements on 4 September 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Qatar's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.??

Originally published 9 September 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.