Key Points

Japan will require all travelers to provide a certificate of inspection issued within 72 hours of departure for the country

Japan introduced a fast-track option for travelers to receive entry pre-approval prior to departure

Overview

The government of Japan introduced new COVID-19-related changes on 15 August 2022.

All travelers entering the country will be required to present a valid certificate of inspection (proof of negative COVID-19 test result) completed within 72 hours of departure for Japan. A certificate of inspection must include the following information:

The traveler's name;

The traveler's date of birth;

Testing method of COVID-19 test performed;

COVID-19 test results;

Time and date of when the test result was taken;

Name of the medical institution that performed the test; and

Date of issuance of the test results.

The government of Japan will also require travelers to complete a “fast-track” registration. Fast-track registration will allow travelers to receive document pre-approval of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, certificates of inspection and valid travel documentation.

If fast-track registration is completed and approval is received, the fast-track registration application will show a green or blue screen. If the application shows a different color, travelers should complete the registration process again or will need to provide additional documentation at the airport prior to departure for Japan.

What are the Changes?

On 15 August 2022, the government of Japan introduced new timeline requirements for the completion of a certificate of inspections. In addition, the government will require travelers to complete pre-departure registration steps. According to the government, these steps have been introduced to reduce entry and departure delays.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Japan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 15 August 2022

