Key Points

The government of South Korea will perform COVID-19 post-arrival testing within one day of arrival in the country

Overview

The government of South Korea updated its post-arrival COVID-19 related requirements for all travelers entering the country as of 21 July 2022. Travelers will now be required to complete a PCR COVID-19 test within one day of arrival in the country, a faster period than previously required. The test will need to be performed at the airport upon arrival for short-term travelers and visitors or at a district health office nearest to the traveler's place of residence for long-term visitors. Testing locations in the airport can be found here . Travelers who test positive upon arrival will then be required to undergo a seven-day quarantine period.

The following requirements will also apply to travelers entering South Korea:

Pre-Departure

Travelers must perform a PCR COVID-19 test within 48 hours of departure or a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of departure for South Korea.

Travelers must provide proof of a negative test result translated into English.

Unvaccinated travelers may qualify for quarantine exemption if they have completed the online registration process and received a QR code prior to arrival in South Korea. To obtain the code, travelers must register within 48 hours of departure and provide proof of the following documents:

A valid passport

Proof of flight ticket and the traveler's itinerary

Proof of accommodations or residence details for the stay in South Korea

A negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of departure for South Korea.

What are the Changes?

On 21 July 2022, the government of South Korea reduced the post-arrival testing period for all travelers entering the country. Travelers will now be required to undergo COVID-19 testing within one day of arrival. Previously, travelers were required to undergo a three-day quarantine period while PCR test results were obtained. According to the government, this change will reduce wait times for travelers seeking entrance into the country.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Korea's government website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 26 July 2022

