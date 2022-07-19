Key Points

The government of Brunei introduced new COVID-19 measures for foreign national travelers entering the country

The government of Brunei introduced new COVID-19 measures for citizens and permanent residents exiting and entering the country

Overview

The government of Brunei will relax COVID-19 regulations for foreign nationals entering the country via all entry points. Under these new measures, fully vaccinated foreign nationals will be permitted to enter the country. Fully vaccinated foreign nationals are defined as those who have received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Citizens and permanent residents of Brunei will be required to have at least three doses of a vaccine regimen received within three months of departure from Brunei (exit requirements) or entry into the country.

All travelers entering the country must complete an Arrival Declaration Form (ADF) prior to entering the country.

What are the Changes?

On 14 July 2022, the government of Brunei introduced new COVID-19 entry and exit requirements. These requirements will differ depending on whether the traveler is a permanent resident or citizen of Brunei or a foreign national. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Originally published JULY 18, 2022

