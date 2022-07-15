Key Points

The government of Malta removed quarantine requirements for travelers who can provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result

Overview

The government of Malta introduced new COVID-19 entrance requirements on 6 June 2022. Under these new requirements, travelers will be permitted to enter the country without being required to undergo a quarantine period so long as they can provide proof of the following:

A valid vaccination certificate ;

; A certificate of recovery; or

Proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to arrival, or a negative rapid antigen test taken no more than 24 hours prior to arrival.

Travelers who cannot provide proof of these documents will be required to undergo a seven-to-10-day quarantine period. For additional COVID-19-related health measures in Malta, check here .

What are the Changes?

Originally published JULY 14, 2022

