Portugal:
Updated COVID-19-Related Entry Measures
11 July 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Key Point
- All travelers will be permitted to enter Portugal without
requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, proof of
vaccination or proof of recovering from COVID-19
Overview
The government of Portugal introduced new COVID-19
entrance measures for all foreign national
travelers on 1 July 2022. Travelers will no longer
be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken
prior to travel, proof of vaccination or proof of having recovered
from COVID-19.
What are the Changes?
On 1 July 2022, the government of Portugal lifted all
COVID-19-related entrance requirements. Travelers entering the
country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration
authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.
Originally published JULY 8, 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from Portugal
Horizon Tracker Summer 2022
Matheson
Matheson's Horizon Tracker examines the key legal and regulatory developments at an Irish and European level that will affect businesses operating within Ireland and from Ireland.
Sanctions Tracker – New UK Trade Sanctions
Herbert Smith Freehills
This briefing summarises the new Russia sanctions measures introduced by the UK on 23 June 2022 and provides a round-up of other key UK and EU developments since our last sanctions tracker post.
Letters Of Credit & Sanctions
Hannaford Turner
A principal characteristic of letters of credit (LCs) is their autonomous nature. For those LCs that incorporate the ICC's Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits Publication No. 600 (UCP 600),...