Key Point

All travelers will be permitted to enter Portugal without requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test result, proof of vaccination or proof of recovering from COVID-19

Overview

The government of Portugal introduced new COVID-19 entrance measures for all foreign national travelers on 1 July 2022. Travelers will no longer be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken prior to travel, proof of vaccination or proof of having recovered from COVID-19.

What are the Changes?

On 1 July 2022, the government of Portugal lifted all COVID-19-related entrance requirements. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Originally published JULY 8, 2022

