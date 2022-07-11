Key Points

The authorities of Taiwan increased the number of foreign nationals permitted to enter the jurisdiction

The authorities of Taiwan lifted COVID-19 pre-arrival requirements for Taiwanese nationals, Alien Resident Certificate Holders and transit passengers on 14 July 2022

Overview

The authorities of Taiwan will increase the total number of travelers allowed entry each week to 40,000 beginning 7 July 2022.

The authorities of Taiwan will no longer require Taiwanese nationals, Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) holders, and transit passengers to provide proof of a negative PCR test result for entry. However, authorities of Taiwan urge travelers who test positive for COVID-19 within seven days of the flight to wait an additional seven days before traveling to Taiwan.

All the above-listed travelers will still be subject to quarantine and on-arrival testing requirements. These measures include:

Undergoing a PCR COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport or port of entry.

Undergoing a three-day government facility quarantine followed by a four-day self-monitored quarantine period.

Undergoing COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen testing within two days of arrival.

What are the Changes?

Effective 14 July 2022, the authorities of Taiwan will lift COVID-19 pre-arrival requirements for all Taiwanese nationals, ARC holders and transit passengers. These travelers will still be subject to on-arrival testing requirements and quarantine measures. The authorities also increased the number of travelers permitted to enter Taiwan each week.

Originally published JULY 8, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.