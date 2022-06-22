ARTICLE

Key Points

Reduced COVID-19 entrance measures for travelers entering Estonia from countries outside of the European Union and several other locations

Overview

On 16 June 2022, the government of Estonia announced that third-country foreign nationals will no longer be required to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate, proof of recovery from COVID-1, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result when entering the country. Third-country foreign nationals include any foreign national arriving in Estonia from outside of the European Union (EU), The European Economic Area, Switzerland, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, the Vatican and the United Kingdom.

What are the Changes?

As of 16 June 2022, all travelers are permitted to enter Estonia without being required to provide proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21 June 2022

