Key Points

The government of Portugal updated its entry requirements for all travelers beginning 9 June 2022

Overview

The government of Portugal updated its COVID-19-related entry requirements on 9 June 2022. Under these new requirements, all travelers will be permitted to enter the country, regardless of their vaccination status. Travelers will be required to present proof of vaccination, proof of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months or a negative COVID-19 test result. The test result must be an RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of boarding.

What are the Changes?

The government of Portugal updated its COVID-19 entrance requirements for all travelers entering the country, regardless of vaccination status. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Portugal's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

