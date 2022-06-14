ARTICLE

Key Points

Updated COVID-19 related entry requirements for all travelers entering Armenia effective 1 May 2022

Overview

The government of Armenia updated its COVID-19 related entrance requirements for all international travelers on 1 May 2022. Under these new requirements, travelers will no longer be required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result or vaccination certificate to enter the country.

What are the Changes?

The government of Armenia will no longer require travelers to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result when entering the country. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Armenia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 13 June 2022

