Quarantine requirements removed for all travelers entering South Korea effective 8 June 2022

All travelers entering South Korea will be required to undergo pre- and post-arrival COVID-19 testing measures

The government of South Korea will no longer require travelers to undergo isolation as a matter of normal protocol beginning 8 June 2022. This measure will apply to all travelers, regardless of vaccination status and nationality. As a result, all inbound travelers will still be required to undergo PCR or supervised rapid antigen testing prior to arrival and PCR testing within three days of entering South Korea. Travelers who test positive upon arrival will still be required to undergo a seven-day quarantine period.

Travelers are also encouraged to use the pre-entry quarantine system to register their health information, vaccination history and pre-entry negative test result prior to arrival in order to reduce entry delays.

The government of South Korea removed the requirement for all travelers to undergo quarantine upon arrival as of 8 June 2022. Previously, travelers had to undergo a quarantine period of seven days depending on vaccination status. The quarantine requirement was the final post-Omicron COVID-19 related entry provision. The government highlighted that this decision was made as a result of decreased COVID-19 cases throughout the country and the world.

The government will continue to monitor health changes throughout the world and will reintroduce measures as deemed necessary. Continue to check the government of South Korea's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 8 June 2022

