Key Points

The government of the Philippines updated its COVID-19 entrance requirements for travelers on 20 May 2022

Overview

As of 30 May 2022, the government of the Philippines will require fully vaccinated travelers to present proof of vaccination and a negative RT-PCR test taken 48 hours prior to departure.

Foreign nationals who cannot provide proof of vaccination will need to provide a proof of a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours of departure or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure. These travelers will also be required to undergo a facility-based quarantine for a period of five days. On the fifth day of quarantine, a negative RT-PCR test result must be produced. After the initial five-day quarantine, these individuals will need to undergo a home quarantine until 14 days have passed since they arrived in the Philippines.

What are the Changes?

The government of the Philippines updated its COVID-19 related entrance requirements on 20 May 2022. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate travel authorization prior to arrival.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the Philippines website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 2 June, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.